Mental Health issues and awareness are at an all-time high in this country as we break into 2023

Unfortunately, more Americans are suffering from mental illnesses and post-traumatic stress disorders – than ever before, myself included

And, if there’s one thing that drives me angry, it’s the way people judge or in this case, poke fun of others on how they handle or treat their conditions.

Look, I’ve been tough on Packers Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers – at least for his on-the-field antics or questioning of coaches following a loss.

I’ve even recently called for the Packers to move on from the 4-time MVP.

As we learned on Thursday, Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat, and of course, as I scrolled through social media yesterday, there was an unlimited amount of jokes and memes directed towards the man…

My question is why?

Why do we preach mental health awareness and encourage treatment, and yet, when someone chooses to do so, in maybe a unique way, that we don’t all understand, we sit back, make jokes and critique them?

Let me level with you all here, you can all be critical of Aaron Rodgers – you can question his 2022 season, and it would be completely fair to even say you can be upset at him calling his teammates out publicly, and dragging out seemingly every off-season over the past 3 years.

But, one thing you cannot be critical of, is how he decides to treats his mental well-being.

If mental health is a serious priority, practice what you preach, and be better.