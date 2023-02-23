Huzzah, this is the last Brewers Weekly without a game to cover until [late] October! Live from spring training in the desert, Dominic Cotroneo takes you through the Tyler Naquin and Luke Voit acquisitions, moving on from the Corbin Burnes arbitration case, and some rule change chats as well.

Dom also sits down with Robert Gasser, a left-handed starting pitcher acquired in last year’s Josh Hader trade from the Padres. They cover his repertoire, his adjustment to the Brewers organization, and learning from the best.

Links mentioned from the show below. You can follow Dom on Twitter @Dom_Cotroneo & Instagram/Youtube @DomBrewersWTMJ.

Ryan Thompson’s thread on arbitration: https://twitter.com/R_Thompson15/status/1628585201973460992?s=20

Tom Daykin in the Journal-Sentinel on the $290M proposal for AmFam: https://www.jsonline.com/story/money/real-estate/commercial/2023/02/16/american-family-fields-448-million-renovation-costs-broken-down/69907300007/

MLB Rule Change FAQs: https://www.mlb.com/news/mlb-new-rules-for-2023-faq