Alright Packers fans, It’s time to shed some light on the unknown…or darkness for that

Aaron Rodgers is 4-time MVP, a Super bowl champion, and arguably one of the best throwers of the football…ever.

And, chances are you fall on one of the two sides of either loving him or hating him.

And, as I’m sure most of you know by now, that dislike doesn’t just lie outside of the fan base.

It is rumored Rodgers and his darkness retreat could be wrapping up this week and with that will likely come a decision for the veteran quarterback…

Play in 2023 or retire.



If that choice is to play in 2023, the question will remain…play for who?

It seems this fan base is staring down the likelihood that if that decision falls on the side of playing, the Packers will have a new starting quarterback for this first time since 2008.

Will we hear from Rodgers this week? I’m not totally sure, we usually do on Tuesdays, and that’s why we are having this little chat, but what I am sure of is this waiting game that has seemed to be an annoying annual occurrence has become a distraction.

Rodgers doesn’t owe the Packers a lot, but he does owe them a decision, and soon.

What the Packers do with that decision is another argument for another day.

However, the right decisions are usually the tougher decisions and sometimes you just know when it is time to move on

…and in this case, it is time.