The NBA held their 72nd annual all-star festivities over the weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah, and all the stars were out.

The NBA stars. Movie stars. Music stars. and…our star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It’s easy to take this for granted, and by this, I mean the greatness that is Giannis.

Raise your hand if you though that skinny kid from Greece who was drafted with the 15th overall pick would turn into what we see today?

As a lifelong Bucks fan, never in my life would I ever think this team, this city would be home to an NBA icon,

and watching this year’s all-star game got me thinking – I don’t want to take this for granted, and I want to enjoy each moment we have with Giannis.

Sure, it’s a meaningless game where defense is optional, but seeing him draft his team on the big stage was special.

Time moves by so quickly, don’t take this Greek Greatness for granted.

He’s an all-star, on and off the court, he’s a league MVP, he’s a champion, and most importantly..he’s all ours, Milwaukee!

Soak it in.