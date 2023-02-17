Giannis Antetokounmpo broke Milwaukee’s career assists record before leaving the game because of a sprained right wrist, and the Bucks won their 12th straight, beating the Chicago Bulls 112-100. Brook Lopez scored a season-high 33 points. Antetokounmpo’s injury early in the second quarter cast a cloud over a team that appeared to have so much going for it heading into the All-Star break. The two-time MVP was hurt trying to block a finger roll attempt by Chicago’s Coby White. He jammed his wrist against the stanchion and stayed down grimacing in pain. Antetokounmpo finished with a season-low two points and three assists, giving him 3,274 over 10 seasons to break Paul Pressey’s record of 3,272 from 1982 to 1990.