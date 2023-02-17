Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Peter Barca, joins the show and talks to host Jason Fields about leadership responsibilities, the governor’s budget and general politics.

Who will make it to the NBA Finals? Jason talks to producer Justin Pottinger as they both discuss the NBA favorites including teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns.

Is Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay? Where is he going to land if he leaves? Should he retire? Jason and Justin discuss.

Jason ends the show giving his inputs on the government’s budget and policy recommendations.

All this and more on WTMJ Nights. Check it out below!