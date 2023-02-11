UPDATE at 8:10 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2022: You can watch the procession and funeral of late Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, 37, in the browser below:

The funeral of Peter Jerving, who was killed last week when trying to arrest a robbery suspect, is set for Monday afternoon. Jerving is now the fifth line-of-duty death in Milwaukee in as many years. The city has rallied around his loved one’s and colleagues as they come to grips with his passing.

A public visitation is scheduled from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm Monday at the Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Road) in Brookfield. Jerving’s funeral is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. also at the Elmbrook Church. Finally, a procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W. Capitol Drive), for burial, will follow.

Several specific honors and rituals occur for fallen officers nationwide, and that is no different with the Milwaukee Police Department. These are meant to show honor and respect for Jerving and his family.

Those events include mourning bands on police badges, an “end of watch” call, a procession to burial, and the attendance of thousands of police officers from other jurisdictions. Additionally, the Honor Guard will perform several ceremonies and actions of respect during the funeral and procession, including:

Color Guard consisting of the U.S. flag, state flag, city flag, department flag and two rifle persons, along with police rifle squads and ceremonial detail staffing

Bugler(s)

Pallbearers

Casket guard- on guard at the Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield since Tuesday

Flag presentation

Motorcade

As we head into an extremely difficult weekend and week for our partners @MilwaukeePolice, we simply want to acknowledge how terrible this is and let them know we mourn alongside them. pic.twitter.com/0IJQK6Fef0 — Milwaukee FD (@MilFireDept) February 11, 2023

More than two dozen venues and landmarks across the city of Milwaukee, such as the Hoan Bridge, American Family Field and Mitchell Park Domes, are illuminated in blue through Monday’s funeral services as an additional sign of respect.

