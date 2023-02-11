The funeral is set for Monday afternoon for Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, who was killed last week when trying to arrest a robbery suspect. Jerving is now the fifth line-of-duty death in Milwaukee in as many years.The city has come together to show respect and to grow.

Jerving’s funeral is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Road) in Brookfield. A procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W. Capitol Drive), for burial, will follow.

Several specific honors and rituals occur for fallen officers nationwide, and that is no different with the Milwaukee Police Department. Simply put, it is meant to show honor and respect for Jerving and his family. Those events include mourning bands on police badges, an “end of watch” call, a procession to burial, and the attendance of thousands of police officers from other jurisdictions. Additionally, the Honor Guard will perform several ceremonies and actions of respect during the funeral and procession, including

Color Guard consisting of the U.S. flag, state flag, city flag, department flag and two rifle persons, along with police rifle squads and ceremonial detail staffing

Bugler(s)

Pallbearers

Casket guard- on guard at the Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield since Tuesday

Flag presentation

Motorcade

Over 2 dozen venues and landmarks across the city of Milwaukee, such as the Hoan Bridge, American Family Field and Mitchell Park Domes, are illuminated in blue through Monday’s funeral services as an additional sign of respect.