The Super Bowl is around the corner! Brian dives into everything Super Bowl related, starting with the question of the night, what is your favorite party dip? Wisconsin’s number one dip is mentioned as well.

Are you going to be betting come Super Bowl Sunday? Well join Brian’s guest and good friend Sammy P who is a betting analyst for NESN/Fox Sports and the host of “Chicken Dinner” podcast joins the show and Brian, Sammy and producer Justin talk NFL bets and player props for Sunday.

This leads to the topic, what was you favorite Super Bowl Halftime Show? Many are listed, but only one stands on top.

Lastly, Brian is heading to New Orleans for Mardi Gras! What is it and what are some traditions?

All this and more on WTMJ Nights. Check it out below!