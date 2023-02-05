The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) says no mechanical errors were found in audited voting equipment that was used during the 2022 midterm elections.

The commission shared their findings at their meeting on February 2nd that the error rate of the 2022 post-election voting equipment audit was “0.0%”

A press release states that “Wisconsin law requires the WEC to audit each voting system used in a General Election in order to determine an error rate.” The commission increased the number of ballets they audited from a normal 5 percent of ballots to 10 percent of ballots this year, totaling nearly 225,000 ballots, the largest post-election voting equipment audit in state history.

After completing their audit, WEC says there was no evidence of programming errors, hacking of voting equipment software, or any malfunctions of voting equipment that may have altered the outcome of any races on the ballot.

The Commission said they did identify six issues they are attributing to “human mistakes,” and add that none of those issues “impacted the outcome of any contest.”