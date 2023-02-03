MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden is headed to the dairy state. The President is scheduled to be in Madison, Wisconsin on February 8, the day after the State of the Union address.

According to a news release from the White House, the President, Vice President Kamala Harris and the cabinet will traverse the country after their first stop in Madison.

In Madison, President Biden is set to discuss “how his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering real results for the American people,” according to the news release.

The next day, the group will then travel to Tampa, Florida. There, Biden will talk about “his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs.”

WTMJ will update this story as we learn more.

