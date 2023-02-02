It’s Groundhogs Day! Looks like it is going to be a couple more weeks of winter…

Do you have a ‘Groundhogs Day’ memory? Something that you wish you could relive over and over and over again?

Brian discusses his memory he had with the star of Groundhogs Day the movie, Bill Murray.

This leads to Brain asking, have you ever had a bad celebrity experience? Producer Justin Pottinger shares his stories.

Lastly, do you have an “ick”? An automatic turnoff? Brain goes through a full list and same with producer Justin.

All this and more on WTMJ Nights. Check it out below!