For those hoping for a warmup, you’re going to have to practice some patience.

TMJ4 Meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn joins Wisconsin’s Morning News as she does each and every Tuesday at 7:20 am to discuss the bitter cold that the Milwaukee area is currently enduring.

For those hoping for a warm up, Marisa says we will be hovering around the 0 degree mark for the next week or so. However, there is a warm up on the horizon. And when we say warm up, we mean temperatures near freezing!

Listen to Marisa’s full appearance on Wisconsin’s Morning News with Vince Vitrano here:

Check out Marisa’s 5-day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny High: 13° Wind Chill: -5° to 0° Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear Low: 8° Wind Chill: -10° to 0°Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy High: 28° Wind Chill: 15°-20° Wind: SW 10-15 G25 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. flurries. Breezy High: 29° Wind Chill: 15°-20° Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy High: 15° Wind chill: -5° to 0° Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for snow late – High: 32°