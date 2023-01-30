Something struck me as I was watching Sunday’s AFC Championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at one of the most iconic football stadiums in the World.

Arrowhead Stadium.

I’m sorry, the official title is GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Imagine a world where the home of the Packers is referred to as anything other than just ‘Lambeau Field’.

The Packers have successfully eschewed corporate naming rights since the stadium opened in 1957. The only other NFL stadium void of naming rights is Soldier Field; home of the Chicago Bears since 1924.

A change – for both teams – feels inevitable.

The days of the generic County Stadium and a family gifting an arena to the city of Milwaukee are gone. Corporate dollars are critical for financial stability and growth.

I’ve always questioned the return on investment for naming rights, but what cannot be denied is this: If the naming rights to Lambeau Field opened up, there would be a line of suitors.

Let’s give this a shot: Welcome to Harley Davidson Stadium at Lambeau Field.

It could happen.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.