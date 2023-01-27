MILWAUKEE — Marquette University and the Milwaukee Bucks have partnered up to a create a new fellowship program for students from diverse backgrounds.

The aptly named Marquette and Bucks Fellowship Program, which was announced Friday, January 27, will provide students with exposure in sports and entertainment with the Bucks during each NBA season.

The program is open to juniors and seniors who are a part of the Marquette Urban Scholars Program, a program that offers full-tuition scholarships to high achieving, Milwaukee-area students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Fellows will work 10-20 hours per week and will perform a plethora of duties related to the Bucks organization. Tasks will include work with the Bucks’ business operations as well as work with different department projects. Fellows will also receive career guidance through guest speakers, mock interviews and resume help. Additionally, fellows will volunteer in the Milwaukee community and join at least one employee resource group.

The inaugural Marquette and Bucks Fellow will start their journey this month and work through the end of the NBA season.

