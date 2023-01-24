MADISON, Wis. (AP) – University of Wisconsin System officials say they will restrict the use of TikTok on system devices. System spokesman Mark Pitsch told The Associated Press about the move in an email on Tuesday. He did not explain whether the system was banning the use of the app or limiting its use to only certain situations. He did not respond to follow-up inquiries. Earlier this month, Gov. Tony Evers banned the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, citing potential risks to privacy, safety and security. The order did not apply to the UW System because it isn’t an executive branch agency.