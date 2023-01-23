Construction will soon begin on Potawatomi Casino Hotel’s permanent sportsbook, located in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill, the casino announced Monday.

“This is a transformational time at Potawatomi Casino Hotel,” CEO Dominic Ortiz said in a statement. “For more than three decades, we have served as a leader in Tribal gaming. With the addition of sports betting, we’ll be providing our guests with even more options and welcoming new visitors to the property and the Menomonee Valley.”

In the coming weeks and throughout construction of the sportsbook venue, the casino will provide guests two locations, with more than a dozen kiosks between them open 24 hours a day, to place bets on their favorite teams.

One of those locations will be near the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill. Kiosks will also be found off of the skywalk on the property’s second level, according to the casino. Both locations will provide odds boards.

Construction of the sportsbook is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.