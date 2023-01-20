It’s Friday and with that comes a three hour edition of WTMJ Nights!

Today is National Cheese Day! What’s your favorite cheese? Brian asks producer Justin Pottinger questions about the holiday.

Splash Mountain is closing! Which Bucks player heard this news and got them in their feels after finding out?

Have you ever gotten out of work using an absurd excuse? Brian dives into funny stories and messages sent by texters.

Where is the best fast-food burger? Brian loves White Castle, while Justin says Sonic. The top burger locations are shared and debated.

All this and more on WTMJ Nights. Check it out below!