Were you at Hot Stove and Cold Brews with Dom and Greg Matzek? If not, Dom has you covered with a lot of great audio that was captured during the event.

Dom also gives his take on Brewers’ Matt Arnold along with talking to callers and answering text questions.

More audio is played from Garrett Mitchell, Willy Adames and Freddy Peralta from Hot Stove and Cold Brews.

Lastly, Dom breaks down the prospect rankings and what’s next for the Brewers.