Two Racine police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shoot-out late Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance incident near West Blvd and Gillen Street Tuesday night.

A woman told police her husband was inside with their children. As negotiations were taking place, shots were fired at police. Two officers were hit and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man was taken into custody. The children are said to be safe, authorities said.