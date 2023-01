Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is more than a holiday, according to Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

“For me, since high school, (MLK Day) has been a day of service,” Crowley told WTMJ. “No matter where you come from, it’s about how you are giving back to the broader community that we live in.”

“For me, it’s giving back to the community that helped me (discover) who I was.”