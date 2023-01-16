MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a critically missing 5-year-old, J’mya Hurt.

Hurt is described as 3′-5″ girl with brown eyes and black, braided hair. Hurt was last seen wearing a rainbow jacket, a purple and blue ‘Frozen’ hat, a blue button-up shirt, tan pants and pink and black snow boots. Hurt was last seen with a family member around 6:15 a.m. on January 5th near 29th street and Elder Wallace Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, District 5 at 414-935-7252.