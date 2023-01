It’s Friday the 13th! Does this mean good or bad luck?

Ai’s are now doing homework for kids? Essays for students?

America’s Dare Devil, Robbie Knievel passes away, Brian pays his respects.

It’s also rubber duck day! What does this mean and are there rubber duck traditions.

Lastly, what do females find attractive?

Brian talks about this all and more on another hilarious WTMJ Nights listen.

Check it out below!