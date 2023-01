On this weeks listen of Brewers Weekly, Dom discusses MLB arbitration and what this means for Brewers players like pitcher Corbin Burnes and more.

Audio from Brewers’ own Matt Arnold is played along with a ‘Guessing Game’ between three mystery pitchers that Dom discusses and producer Justin Pottinger gives his best guess on which the Brewers would want.

Dom also breaks down what is on the Brewers schedule in the upcoming weeks.

Check it out below!