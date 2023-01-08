The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Jael Rodriguez. Rodriguez is described as a 14-year-old Hispanic male, 5’04”, 147 pounds, slim build, brown hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing all black clothing with black and blue “Yeezy” brand shoes.



The teenager was last seen in the area of the 6400 block of N 54th St on Friday, January 6th, 2023 at 5:00am.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.