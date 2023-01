I-41 was reopened late Saturday, following a day-long closure to allow crews to demolish the temporary Union Pacific Railroad Bridge.

All lanes and ramps were open to drivers by early Sunday morning.

Drivers heading northbound I-41 will also notice a change, according to the DOT’s Jason Roselle.

“We’re shifting traffic,” Roselle told WTMJ. “The northbound side of the freeway will be shifted onto out new pavement, which we’re excited about.”

“That includes opening the exit to Mayfair Road.”