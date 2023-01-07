Interstate 41-45 is closed both northbound and southbound for construction until 6 a.m. on Sunday, January 8.

The Department of Transportation is demolishing the temporary Union Pacific Railway bridge that goes over the highway. The closure is between Watertown Plank Rd. and Burleigh Rd.

COMING UP: Adjust your travel plans — part of I-41 will be closed for 31 hours over the weekend. https://t.co/CCufOfMUsT — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) January 5, 2023

The DOT is suggesting State Highway 100 as an alternate route.

WTMJ’s Debbie Lazaga has a few other regional alternate suggestions, such as exiting at Brown Deer Road and heading east to I-43 or exiting at Capitol Drive and heading west to Highway F and then to I-94.

2022 saw two similar extended closures in the same area as part of the process of building the new span over I-41, and demolishing the original one.

You can find more details on the project here.

As always, there’s more traffic information here.