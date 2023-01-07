Governor Tony Evers says he is planning to announced a ban on the use of TikTok on state phones, joining the growing number of states that prohibited the popular social media app that national lawmakers are trying to ban.

Evers made the statement on Friday after consulting the FBI and other emergency management officials. Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback confirming that the ban would be announced in the next few days, with more details forthcoming.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that is headquartered Singapore. The popular social media app has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data, such as browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices.

Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation called on Evers last month to ban the app, citing their concerns that the Chinese government could use TikTok to spy on users and spread propaganda. Evers himself does not have a personal or official TikTok account, but he did maintain an account supporting his reelection campaign earlier this year.

At least 18 other states have instituted bans on the use of TikTok on government devices.