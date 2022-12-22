With the wintry conditions causing slow downs on the roads, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to remain cautious.

“Keep your guard up,” Sgt. Sarah Byers told WTMJ. “Be a good defensive driver.”

“Sometimes we see more crashes the day *after* a big snowfall, rather than the day of the storm.”

A winter storm warning for southeast Wisconsin remains in effect until Saturday morning. If a driver is in a fender bender during the storm, what should they do?

“If your car is drive-able, then get off the freeway,” Byers said. If it is a more serious crash, “stay in your vehicle, seatbelt on, and call 911.”