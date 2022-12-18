The Milwaukee Fire and Police Departments returned to a scene they know all too well Sunday afternoon…The abandoned Northridge Mall.

Firefighters arrived on scene just after 3pm Sunday afternoon after a contractor at the mall reported smoke inside the building.

Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a former planter near the food court and extinguished the fire.

No occupants were in the building and no injuries were reported. Milwaukee Police are investigating the fire and are calling the it “mildly suspicious.”

The city has tried several times to demolish the building, but to no avail. After a security agreement between the city and the mall’s owner, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprises, an electocution and 4 separate fires, all linked to arson, have occurred.

Since those 4 fires during the summer of 2022, the mall has been put up for sale, however it’s still unclear if there is a buyer for the property.

“It’s a little bit ridiculous that it’s still going on,” Chief Aaron Lipski told WTMJ. “A lot bit ridiculous.”