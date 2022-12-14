Growing up, my mom used to tell me that if you’ve got nothing nice to say, say nothing at all.

That would’ve been sage advice for at least one Milwaukee Bucks fan on Tuesday night.

During the Bucks’ comfortable win over the Golden State Warriors, a fan sitting beneath one of the baskets began to chirp Warriors’ star Draymond Green.

Green took exception to whatever was said – he claims it was a threat on his life – and asked both the game officials and arena security to have the fan removed.

For the safety of everyone involved, the fan was escorted away from his seat.

Don’t get me wrong here…I’m all for some witty and well-timed trash talk.

But, it has to be within reason.

If you’re going to sit that close to the floor and open your mouth, you become a part of the game.

Just ask Spike Lee.

Cheer, boo, even sprinkle in a heckle if you like, but there is a line.

If you cross it, you deserve to listen to the rest of the game on the drive home after you’ve been ejected.