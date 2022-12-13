MILWAUKEE — Half a mile of WIS-100 is closed in both directions for what bystanders described as a “large accident” spanning the roadway from Wisconsin Ave to W Watertown Plank Rd near the Milwaukee County Zoo.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the accident occurred around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Emergency responders are at the scene with authorities blocking off the roadway at both points so they can properly clear the area and investigate the crash.

No details on how many vehicles or people were involved in the accident. However, a worker at a nearby business told WTMJ that the crash was serious and involved multiple vehicles.

Currently, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case. They expect to be on the scene until 2:00 p.m. PST at the earliest. WisDOT described a burning vehicle near Research Dr and WIS-100.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued when further details are revealed.

