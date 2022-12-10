Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible bomb threat that was made at a Patty Labelle concert at the Riverside Theater.

This is moments before Patty was escorted offstage. The remainder of the concert was canceled.

#Milwaukee

Report of a bomb threat at the Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee. Security escorts the singer off the stage. pic.twitter.com/Oo1KMXDBuY — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) December 11, 2022

Police say everyone at the concert has been safely evacuated. A large police presence blocked off streets in the heart of downtown near the theater. One caller to the WTMJ Newsroom reported confusion and chaos as people exited the concert hall. Others on social media report being outside and some have gone home, with sounds of disappointment of the cancellation of the concert.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to this story for further updates as we receive them.