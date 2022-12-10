The crowd at the Patti Labelle concert at the Riverside Theater in Downtown Milwaukee had to be evacuated Saturday night after Milwaukee Police were made aware of a possible bomb threat at the concert.

Milwaukee Police were called to the theater around 10:15pm Saturday night and quickly began evacuating the crowd. The 78-year-old Labelle was quickly escorted offstage as well, and the remainder of the concert was canceled for the night.

#Milwaukee

Report of a bomb threat at the Patti LaBelle show at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee. Security escorts the singer off the stage. pic.twitter.com/Oo1KMXDBuY — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) December 11, 2022

Police confirmed around an hour later that everyone at the concert had been safely evacuated. A large police presence blocked off streets in the heart of downtown near the theater. One caller to the WTMJ Newsroom reported confusion and chaos as people exited the concert hall. Others on social media expressed disappointment of the cancellation of the concert. No injuries were reported.

Milwaukee Police K9 units then searched the facility and did not discover any explosive devices. They later reported that there was no threat to the public.

No word on who may have made the threat. Officials from the Riverside theater said on Sunday they will try to reschedule the show, but nothing has been confirmed yet.