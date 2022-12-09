KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — One of the region’s top drug task forces recovered a haul of explosive devices and firearms while raiding a residence in the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

According to an announcement from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was served by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) on December 8, 2022 at 4:55 a.m. When they arrived, authorities located two suspects, brought them into custody and gathered evidence.

In total, they recovered eight homemade explosives, six firearms and mass quantities of controlled substances including marijuana and associated paraphernalia.

Each of the suspects was transported to the Kenosha County Jail on a range of felony charges that include counts of Possession with intent to deliver THC, Operating and maintaining a drug house, Possession of homemade explosives and Illegal possession of firearms.

“The Kenosha Drug Operations Group continues to make every effort to suppress the illegal use and distribution of narcotics and controlled substances in Kenosha County,” stated Sgt. David Wright in his release.

No further details regarding the identities of these men have been made public at this stage of the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

