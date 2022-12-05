The Packers rally to get yet another win against the perenial rivals to the south. The 28-19 win was highlighted by Christian Watson’s 46 yard run for a touchdown after Jaire Alexander’s interception. Check out some of the choice shots from the game.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Adrian Amos #31 of the Green Bay Packers looks on after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: A Green Bay Packers fan and a Chicago Bears fan cheer on during the second half of the game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers and head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears embrace on the field after their game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers and Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears meet on the field after their game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: The Green Bay Packers defnese celebrates after an interception by Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates on the field after defeating Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Keisean Nixon #25 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after an interception in the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Jaire Alexander #23 of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: Pat O’Donnell #16 and Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 04: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)