PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: AJ Dillon #28 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is sacked by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Jalen Hurts #1 and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles walk off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates with Allen Lazard #13 and AJ Dillon #28 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball against Justin Hollins #47 of the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: Philadelphia Eagles fans look on during the first half of the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers calls a play from the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer during the first half of the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles greets head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 40-33 at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers injured his ribs in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter with his team trailing 34-23 after grimacing his way through a drive that led to a Packers field goal. He had already been playing with a broken thumb and took several hard hits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.