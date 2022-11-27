MADISON – Multiple outlets are reporting that the Wisconsin Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell as their next head coach.
Sources: Wisconsin making push to land Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell https://t.co/MjGmgVApFq— ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) November 27, 2022
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the UW Board of Regents is scheduled to hold a meeting in closed session at 4:00 p.m. Sunday to “consider the contract for the next coach.”
The Journal Sentinel also reports that UW officials were willing to pay “at least $6 million per year.”
This comes after the Badgers lost to Minnesota 23-16 to end the regular season.
Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired mid-season.
Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Badgers will name Fickell as the new head coach as soon as Sunday night.
Source close to #Wisconsin football program confirmed that #Badgers will name Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell as head coach and plan to announce it later today.— Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) November 27, 2022