MADISON – Multiple outlets are reporting that the Wisconsin Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell as their next head coach.

Sources: Wisconsin making push to land Cincinnati HC Luke Fickell https://t.co/MjGmgVApFq — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) November 27, 2022

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the UW Board of Regents is scheduled to hold a meeting in closed session at 4:00 p.m. Sunday to “consider the contract for the next coach.”

The Journal Sentinel also reports that UW officials were willing to pay “at least $6 million per year.”

This comes after the Badgers lost to Minnesota 23-16 to end the regular season.

Jim Leonhard took over as interim head coach after Paul Chryst was fired mid-season.

Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Badgers will name Fickell as the new head coach as soon as Sunday night.