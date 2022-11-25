Local retailers are expecting Black Friday to bring in some much needed revenue.

“Black Friday is a historically festive day for shoppers,” Bayshore Mall general manager Mary Mokwa told Wis. Morning News’ Libby Collins. “It’s no different this year.”

Mokwa said she expected to see more customers this year.

“Absolutely it will be better,” she said. “We can see that from the sales trends. It looks to me the very first normal shopping season since pre-pandemic. It’s nice to see people coming out and enjoying themselves like in the past.”