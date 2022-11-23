JUNEAU – Three people are in custody after several pounds of drugs were confiscated in a Dodge County raid on Tuesday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at an apartment on S. Fairfield Avenue just before noon.

4.9 pounds of methamphetamines and 2.1 pounds of marijuana were seized in the bust, along with nearly $52,000 in cash.

Three people were arrested as a result of the raid.

“This investigation has revealed drug ties directly back to the Mexican Drug Cartels,” a press release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The search warrant was executed by the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, along with the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.