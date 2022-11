A third victim connected to a man accused of drugging women and stealing from them has died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told TMJ4 News.

Racine police, and other local jurisdictions, are alerting women to beware of Timothy Olson.

Dozens of patrons at Scotty’s Historic Bar and Pizza are choosing to remember their friend Raina, commonly known as Rain, as a vibrant woman who loved to sing, according to TMJ4 News.