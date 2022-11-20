A 4 year old Milwaukee boy is dead following an apartment fire on Milwaukee’s North side Sunday.

Milwaukee Police and Fire were called to the scene of a second-story fire just after 3 pm on Sunday near 84th and Mill Road. Firefighters from the 2nd and 7th battalions were able to locate the child and rescue him from the apartment complex.

Paramedics quickly rendered life-saving measures and sent the boy to Children’s Hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

These hit so hard, but never harder than the family who must now deal with unimaginable grief and loss. Our hearts go out to them – please keep them in your thoughts. — Milwaukee FD (@MilFireDept) November 21, 2022

The boy has not yet been identified. The cause of the fire remains unknown; however, police say they don’t believe the fire to be suspicious.