With the sentencing of Darrell Brooks now finished, the city of Waukesha is setting its sights on the future.

“(The sentencing) makes it easier to continue healing,” mayor Shawn Reilly told WTMJ.

Reilly, along with Police Chief Dan Thompson and Fire Chief Steve Howard, joined WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi on Thursday to discuss how the city will move forward.

“This community should be an example for others,” chief Thompson said. “When tragedy struck, I saw the worst that day, but I also saw the best moving forward.”

The police department is resilient, according to Thompson, but the officers are human, he admitted.

“We are finding closure,” he explained. “(But) Nov. 21st is going to be a day of anxiety. Dec 4th (this year’s parade): I’m looking forward to it, (but) it will be a time of anxiety for us.

“But we are healing.”

A One-Year Remembrance celebration will take place Monday afternoon at Cutler Park.