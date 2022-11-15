Well there it is… winter has landed squarely on Wisconsin, and aside from winterizing your car and house, have you winterized… YOU?

Now that Mother Nature has gotten over her identity crisis (Really? 70s in November?), the temps have taken a nose dive and it looks like they’re here to stay. Remember the polar vortex?

But it’s ok, we know what we’re doing, I mean we ARE tundra territory, right?

Well, for a big chunk of the population, this time of year can be daunting.

Marquette Psychology Department Chair, Dr. Stephen Saunders sat down with me and went through what we can expect, and what we can do to make this a better season.

Listen to the whole feature in the player above.