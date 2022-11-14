MILWAUKEE – The first measurable snowfall of the season is set to start late Monday night and continue throughout the day on Tuesday.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says the snowflakes are expected to start falling around midnight.

“A few snow showers will pop in after sunset, close to midnight, but for the most part we’re not going to see most of that moisture until we get into [Tuesday] morning,” Woloszyn said.

“So for the morning commute, that’s when we’ll start to see the snow showers arrive.”

Most of southeastern Wisconsin can expect about 1-2 inches of snow.

Here’s an update on our expected snowfall Tuesday into Wednesday. Still some uncertainty in the exact amounts, but the potential for seeing at least 2 inches of snow inland from Lake Michigan has increased this morning. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/tDmuinJWVH — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) November 14, 2022

