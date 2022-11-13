The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Terrell D. Johnson, who is considered to be ‘critically missing.’

Johnson is described as a 30 year-old black male, 5’08”, muscular build, 150 lbs with black hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark colored joggers. He was last seen on 11/11/2022 @ 9:00 PM in the 4200 Block of N. Teutonia Av.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

