A proposal has been set as the process of reconstructing the I-94 East-West corridor begins to take shape. On Friday the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Highway Administration announced a preferred alternative for reconstruction between 70th Street and 16th Street. The DOT says the proposal “improves safety, replaces aging infrastructure, and reduces congestion on the nearly 60-year-old highway.”​​



The proposal would add a 4th lane to each direction of traffic, increasing the size of the road from 6 lanes to 8 lanes. The project would modernize Hawley Road, 35th Street, and 25th/27th Street interchanges. Additionally, the proposal looks to improve bicycle and pedestrian access across the interstate, with the intent to connect the Hank Aaron State Trail with the Oak Leaf Trail. Finally, the DOT and the Federal Highway Administration would replace the Stadium interchange with a Diverging Diamond Interchange.

The DOT says they will invest $25 million in transit solutions to assist in traffic mitigation strategy during construction. The DOT says they have reduced the size of their infrasture footprints and therefore the need to acquire more real estate.

The DOT and The Federal Highway Administration have planned 2 public hearings to further discuss. They are as follows: