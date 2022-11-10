This is how college basketball should be.

On Thursday night, Marquette will play Central Michigan in a “Students-Only” game at The Al McGuire Center.

The 3,700 seat gym will be loud, raucous, and packed to the brims.

Then, just 24 hours later, closer to 37,000 people will watch Wisconsin take on Stanford inside American Family Field.

Two drastically different venues, 24 hours apart, both saying the same thing: the state of Wisconsin is absolutely crazy about college basketball.

These types of events don’t work in cities and states that aren’t absolutely hoops crazy.

We are.

Now, it’s on us, the fans, to show that.

We’ve done it in the Deer District for an international audience, we’ve done it for NCAA Tournament games.

This weekend should be another glowing display of the basketball state that Wisconsin has become.

If we really show out, this could open the door for more events at Am Fam, maybe even Regional Finals?

So show out, show up, and be loud.

We’re on the national stage once again.

It only works in a place as special as Wisconsin and as special as Milwaukee.