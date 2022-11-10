The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled the team’s new ‘Gathering Place’ edition uniforms on Thursday.

The new threads will be the their fifth and final uniform set to be worn in 2022-23. The uniforms are a part of the NIKE City Edition collection and will be worn exclusively during the season.

A patchwork of the community. pic.twitter.com/DYXhAgKV4S — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 10, 2022

The new uniforms are the second edition of the “Gathering Place” series. They are intended to highlight the impact of sports in bringing people together and the importance to the Bucks of using their platform in the city to showcase the interconnection between the communities that make Milwaukee special, according to a statement from the team.