An Amercian idol, Roy Harms, is coming home.

On August 1, 1943, the B-24 bomber that Harms was piloting was shot down in Europe. His remains were never identified, until now.

Through DNA testing Harms has now been identified and he will be coming home to Grafton.

I spoke with the Vice President of the Ozaukee County Historical Society Allen Buchholz about Harms and what happens next.